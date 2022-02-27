Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Anastasia Zudlova, who helped organize the event, outside the Del Mar Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
(Dan Evans / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz

‘It’s the families of your neighbors’: Group protests Ukraine war in downtown Santa Cruz

By Dan Evans
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
More than a dozen people gathered outside the Del Mar Theatre in downtown Santa Cruz Sunday afternoon to protest the war in Ukraine — an invasion of the country and former soviet republic by Russian military forces.

The last-minute assembly was inspired by the demonstrations in San Francisco earlier in the week.

Anastasia Zudlova, who was at the protest in San Francisco Thursday, grew up in Ukraine and has lived in Live Oak for the last two years. She organized the local event with Kseniya Yumasheva, a UC Santa Cruz graduate, Saturday evening.

People here don’t understand how close the war is to those around them, she said.

“It’s the families of your neighbors who are being bombed,” Zudlova said.

Yumasheva said the point of the demonstration is to shake people awake.

“It’s amazing that people can go about their day and not acknowledge what’s going on,” she said.

And Aliona Konvai — holding a sign that read “You Kraine” — said she attended because “It’s my country. It’s my home.”

“My friends are sleeping in bomb shelters and have been for the last four days,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have thought he was going to divide the country, Konvai said, “but he united it.”

Aliona Konvai stands with a cardboard sign outside the Del Mar Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
(Dan Evans / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Dan Evans

Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism education experience. Most recently, he was a journalism professor at Florida International University in Miami and, prior to that, oversaw local coverage for the Los Angeles Times. He deeply believes a local publication should both explain and improve its community, and has pledged to do just that in Santa Cruz.

