Police investigate fatal collision at Highway 1 and River Street

The Santa Cruz Police Department was investigating a fatal collision that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and River Street on Friday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the intersection for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident, according to a news release.

A car traveling northbound on Highway 1 collided into a 44 year-old pedestrian who was crossing the roadway at the intersection of River Street.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a male from Santa Cruz County. The police department is withholding his name until the next of kin is notified.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner will investigate the cause of death.

Police said there is no evidence of driver impairment or negligence and no arrests have been made. The driver of the car β€œfully cooperated with police investigators,” per the SCPD release.

The police department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Investigations Lieutenant Wes Morey at 831-420-5857.

At 7:30 a.m., Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter both directions of Highway 1 at the intersection were closed due to an incident. Just after 10 a.m., the agency posted that the roads had been cleared.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

β€”

FOR THE RECORD: This story was updated with information from a Santa Cruz Police Department news release.

β€”