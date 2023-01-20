Police investigate fatal collision at Highway 1 and River Street

The Santa Cruz Police Department was investigating a fatal collision that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and River Street on Friday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the intersection for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident, according to a news release.

A car traveling northbound on Highway 1 collided into a 44 year-old pedestrian who was crossing the roadway at the intersection of River Street.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a male from Santa Cruz County. The police department is withholding his name until the next of kin is notified.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner will investigate the cause of death.

Police said there is no evidence of driver impairment or negligence and no arrests have been made. The driver of the car “fully cooperated with police investigators,” per the SCPD release.

The police department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Investigations Lieutenant Wes Morey at 831-420-5857.

At 7:30 a.m., Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter both directions of Highway 1 at the intersection were closed due to an incident. Just after 10 a.m., the agency posted that the roads had been cleared.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

FOR THE RECORD: This story was updated with information from a Santa Cruz Police Department news release.

