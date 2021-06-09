Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Scotts Valley

News and features covering all of Scotts Valley. Stay in the know of neighborhood news and housing updates.

K-12 Education

‘Have to get a little lucky’: High school athletes play through the pandemic

Members of the Santa Cruz High football team practice on Sept. 21, 2021.

K-12 Education

‘Have to get a little lucky’: High school athletes play through the pandemic

By Max Chun

After having to deal with a shortened or eliminated calendar for more than a year, high school sports are back. But...

Business & Technology

It’s time to hang at The Hangar: Penny Ice Creamery first to open its doors at Skypark development

Penny Ice Creamery is Scotts Valley is now open. The ice creamery opened on Monday, August 30 inside The Hangar at Skypark.

Business & Technology

It’s time to hang at The Hangar: Penny Ice Creamery first to open its doors at Skypark development

By Neil Strebig

On Monday, the popular Penny Ice Creamery opened its fourth location, inside The Hangar at Skypark in Scotts Valley....

Coast Life

The Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Fest is this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

This year's festival will feature over 100 articles, with 35 being first-time festival goers.

Coast Life

The Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Fest is this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

By Grace Stetson

On Saturday and Sunday at Siltanen Park, the festival — organized by the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce — will...
Promoted Content

First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Promoted Content

First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...

Latest News from Aptos

Civic Life

More from Civic Life

Health

More Health

Environment

More from Environment

City Life

More in City Life
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.