Storm 2023 and Recovery

Coverage of the storms that hit Santa Cruz County in January 2023 and the cleanup and recovery efforts that followed.
Damaged by the Santa Cruz storms? Tips from the pros on how to deal with insurance
Damaged by the Santa Cruz storms? Tips from the pros on how to deal with insurance
“First thing is to do your best to dry out your property and stabilize it. Be safe, and recognize that most people are...
Biden pledges full federal support for disaster recovery during tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage
“The federal government is not leaving its responsibility until it’s all fixed, it’s done,” President Joe Biden told a...
Biden to visit Watsonville, Capitola, Seacliff State Beach in tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage
White House officials said President Joe Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell...
Committed to community: A Q&A with Santa Cruz therapist Holly Hughes
Committed to community: A Q&A with Santa Cruz therapist Holly Hughes