Storm 2023 and Recovery

Coverage of the storms that hit Santa Cruz County in January 2023 and the cleanup and recovery efforts that followed.

Damaged by the Santa Cruz storms? Tips from the pros on how to deal with insurance

Flooding and home damage in Rio Del Mar

By Hillary Ojeda

“First thing is to do your best to dry out your property and stabilize it. Be safe, and recognize that most people are...

Latest News

Biden pledges full federal support for disaster recovery during tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage

President Joe Biden speaking with Paradise Beach Grille owners Chuck Maier and Ally Gotlieb in Capitola Village.

Latest News

Biden to visit Watsonville, Capitola, Seacliff State Beach in tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage

President Joe Biden delivering his speech Thursday in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

