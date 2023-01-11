Mid-County

Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Storm 2023 and recovery efforts in Capitola, Soquel and Aptos.

President Joe Biden’s visit to Santa Cruz County

Crowds lined roads near Watsonville Municipal Airport to greet President Joe Biden.

In a whirlwind tour in which he was accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla and other politicians, President...

Biden the first president to visit Santa Cruz County since Bush’s stop after ’89 quake

President Theodore Roosevelt visited what is now Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park on May 11, 1903.

By Wallace Baine

No, Abe Lincoln never got to fulfill his wish to visit Santa Cruz, but Benjamin Harrison and Teddy Roosevelt, marveling...

Biden pledges full federal support for disaster recovery during tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage

President Joe Biden speaking with Paradise Beach Grille owners Chuck Maier and Ally Gotlieb in Capitola Village.

By Christopher NeelyTamsin McMahon

“The federal government is not leaving its responsibility until it’s all fixed, it’s done,” President Joe Biden told a...

Zelda’s plans to rebuild: ‘We’re missing walls, windows and a floor, but other than that we’re ready to go’

The deck at Zelda's On The Beach in Capitola was destroyed during the Jan. 5 storm surge.

By Lily Belli

After a series of punishing winter storms and a violent tidal surge dramatically damaged the Capitola Village restaurant...

