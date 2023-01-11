Santa Cruz Mountains

In a whirlwind tour in which he was accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla and other politicians, President...
No, Abe Lincoln never got to fulfill his wish to visit Santa Cruz, but Benjamin Harrison and Teddy Roosevelt, marveling...
Biden pledges full federal support for disaster recovery during tour of Santa Cruz County storm damage
“The federal government is not leaving its responsibility until it’s all fixed, it’s done,” President Joe Biden told a...
Zelda’s plans to rebuild: ‘We’re missing walls, windows and a floor, but other than that we’re ready to go’
After a series of punishing winter storms and a violent tidal surge dramatically damaged the Capitola Village restaurant...
Latest News from Capitola & Soquel