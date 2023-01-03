Storm Recovery Updates

Quick Take
The power went out in Felton during storms that hit the community around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. PG&E crews were unable to...
Quick Take
Are you really from Santa Cruz County if you don’t have at least one Pizza My Heart tee? The chain’s latest is part of...
Quick Take
With more than 100 employees unable to return to work due to prolonged restaurant closures, chefs from Reef Dog Deli,...
Quick Take
The president, notorious for his love of ice cream, did indeed sample a Santa Cruz favorite, and his team also chowed...
Quick Take
Almost a football field and a half long, the Cement Ship marked a place and time of high enjoyment, until zapped by the...
Damaged by the Santa Cruz storms? Tips from the pros on how to deal with insuranceQuick Take
“First thing is to do your best to dry out your property and stabilize it. Be safe, and recognize that most people are...
Quick Take
No, Abe Lincoln never got to fulfill his wish to visit Santa Cruz, but Benjamin Harrison and Teddy Roosevelt, marveling...
Biden pledges full federal support for disaster recovery during tour of Santa Cruz County storm damageQuick Take
“The federal government is not leaving its responsibility until it’s all fixed, it’s done,” President Joe Biden told a...
Zelda’s plans to rebuild: ‘We’re missing walls, windows and a floor, but other than that we’re ready to go’Quick Take
After a series of punishing winter storms and a violent tidal surge dramatically damaged the Capitola Village restaurant...