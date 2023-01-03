Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Storm Recovery Updates

Updates on cleanup, recovery and rebuilding efforts across Santa Cruz County following the January 2023 storms.

Storm 2023 Road to Recovery

Storms 2023: Power to be restored Friday to 23 Felton customers

Tree through a house in Felton

By Kaya Henkes-Power

The power went out in Felton during storms that hit the community around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. PG&E crews were unable to...