Storms 2023: Power to be restored Friday to 23 Felton customers

After nearly 20 days of no power, 23 Felton customers are set to have their power restored by noon Friday. According to PG&E spokesperson, Mayra Tostado, this is the last remaining extended outage in the county.

The power went out in Felton during storms that hit the community around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. But PG&E crews were unable to begin repairs in the area of Pine Drive and Redwood Drive until Jan.23, because of a mudslide, flooding, downed trees and damaged equipment.

PG&E’s crews made a damage assessment on Jan. 21 and began to make a plan to remove the trees once the road conditions were safe. In order for PG&E to have started these repairs they needed to remove a tree from a customer’s home.

On Jan. 23 PG&E crewmembers were able to begin tree removal work, cutting the trees into smaller pieces to ensure public safety. The tree removal was set to be completed Thursday before power is planned to be restored Friday.