Lookout launches ‘Storms 2023: Road to Recovery’ section

On Dec. 30, Lookout published our first article on the winter storms, warning that heavy rain was on the way. In the ensuing weeks, as nine atmospheric rivers pounded Santa Cruz County, we published nearly 100 additional stories.

In dispatches from correspondents stationed across the county — along with our Storm Central blog — we have shared stories of the people and places most affected by the storms and frequent updates on evacuation orders, road closures, power outages and other crucial safety information.

We have heard from countless Lookout readers who appreciated our authoritative and up-to-the-minute storm coverage. Now, as Santa Cruz County digs out from the storms, we are turning our focus to the recovery process.

Monday, Lookout launches Storms 2023: Road to Recovery, a section dedicated to bringing you the latest news on how local governments, residents and businesses are working to pick up the pieces.

Our coverage will include the latest news on road reopenings and infrastructure repairs, resources for residents and businesses affected by the storms and opportunities to donate or volunteer.

We are also digging deeper into the broader questions about the recovery process: Who will pay for the repairs to public infrastructure and private property? Will those financial resources be distributed equitably across the county? As climate change alters our weather patterns, how can we make our communities more resilient to future natural disasters?

In addition to this coverage, Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section will feature commentary on the recovery. Monday, we published an editorial on that road ahead, “Build back better” sounds great. But who is paying and when?” In the month ahead, we are also planning a community forum to help bring together the voices and the solutions that we need to hear.

Continue to check back on Storms 2023: Road to Recovery for the latest news on the recovery process. You can also find all of our past storm stories there as well.

As always, we appreciate your support and trust in our coverage. If you know of a story about the storm recovery that needs to be told or a resource to be shared, email us at news@lookoutlocal.com

Sincerely,

Tamsin McMahon

Managing Editor

Lookout Santa Cruz