Santa Cruz wraps up emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive, San Lorenzo River levee

The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department has wrapped up some initial emergency repairs within the city.

Senior Civil Engineer Josh Spangrud said that approximately 200 tons of rock and filter fabric was placed at the site opposite of 1016 West Cliff Dr., between Woodrow Avenue and David Way, last week.

Spangrud said that, at this point, nothing else is happening on West Cliff Drive except for consultants working on designs for the final repair. He previously told Lookout that he hopes to have those projects in construction by the summer.