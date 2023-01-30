Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Storms 2023: Road to Recovery

Santa Cruz wraps up emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive, San Lorenzo River levee

West Cliff Drive after Santa Cruz's public works department finished emergency repairs.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Max Chun
The city has finished emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive and the San Lorenzo River levee. As design plans for final repairs get underway, officials still hope to begin construction on the rest this summer.

The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department has wrapped up some initial emergency repairs within the city.

Senior Civil Engineer Josh Spangrud said that approximately 200 tons of rock and filter fabric was placed at the site opposite of 1016 West Cliff Dr., between Woodrow Avenue and David Way, last week.

Spangrud said that, at this point, nothing else is happening on West Cliff Drive except for consultants working on designs for the final repair. He previously told Lookout that he hopes to have those projects in construction by the summer.

Separately, the city made additional repairs to the west bank of the San Lorenzo River levee. Janice Bisgaard, the department’s community relations specialist, posted a San Lorenzo River update to the department’s Facebook page. She said operations and engineering staff placed an additional 50 tons of boulders and 25 tons of gabion rock — a type of stabilization rock — because the recent king tides had displaced some of the emergency rock armoring put there Jan. 12.

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

