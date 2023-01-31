SC County Community Foundation gives $100K in storm relief grants to Capitola restaurants

The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County has issued $100,000 in small business grants to food service businesses that have closed because of losses and storm damages. In partnership with the Capitola Business Improvement Association, Capitola restaurants received 22 grants, ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The grants can cover anything from physical damage to replacing materials and monetary support for employees currently out of work.

“The Community Foundation can step in because of the generosity of people giving to our disaster fund. The grants are a way of wrapping our arms around these businesses to help them meet their most immediate needs,” Community Foundation CEO Susan True said in a news release. “In addition, individuals who have lost their homes or employment in the storms can find assistance through family resource centers.”

According to the release, the Community Foundation’s Disaster Fund has received more than $1 million in donations from some 550 families. The organization has already issued $510,000 in grants for storm recovery.