Circus returning to help local storm victims

Back in December, the Mendocino-based Flynn Creek Circus amazed and astounded Santa Cruz County audiences with a three-week run at its big top just outside the Capitola Mall.

That was before all the atmospheric-river madness . And as a response to the local disaster, Flynn Creek is returning for a one-day-only performance, all to raise funds for local victims of flooding and storm damage. The Flynn Creek Circus’ “Spring Fairytale” will come to the same big top at the Capitola Mall on March 19. All profits from the show will then be donated to Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Disaster Fund.

Here’s a chance to help neighbors in distress and see a show you’ll be buzzing about for months.

Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud spent time with the circus in December — here’s what he saw: