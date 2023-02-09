Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Storms 2023: Road to Recovery

Circus returning to help local storm victims

Under the big top with the Flynn Creek Circus
The Flynn Creek Circus during its previous visit to Capitola.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

After wowing Santa Cruz County audiences just before January’s storm barrage hit, Mendocino-based Flynn Creek Circus is set to bring its big top back to the Capitola Mall in March to benefit relief efforts.

This story was originally featured in this week's Weekender newsletter.

Back in December, the Mendocino-based Flynn Creek Circus amazed and astounded Santa Cruz County audiences with a three-week run at its big top just outside the Capitola Mall.

That was before all the atmospheric-river madness. And as a response to the local disaster, Flynn Creek is returning for a one-day-only performance, all to raise funds for local victims of flooding and storm damage. The Flynn Creek Circus’ “Spring Fairytale” will come to the same big top at the Capitola Mall on March 19. All profits from the show will then be donated to Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Disaster Fund.

Here’s a chance to help neighbors in distress and see a show you’ll be buzzing about for months.

Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud spent time with the circus in December — here’s what he saw:

Under the big top with the Flynn Creek Circus
1/ 28
Under the big top with the Flynn Creek Circus, performing its “Winter Fairytale” show in the Capitola Mall parking lot through Jan. 1. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Setup begins in the Capitola Mall parking lot for the Flynn Creek Circus
2/ 28
Setup begins in the Capitola Mall parking lot for the Flynn Creek Circus, performing its “Winter Fairytale” show through Jan. 1. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Flynn Creek Circus setting up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.
3/ 28
The Flynn Creek Circus setting up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Flynn Creek Circus' big top going up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.
4/ 28
The Flynn Creek Circus’ big top going up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
It's beginning to look a lot like a circus as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.
5/ 28
It’s beginning to look a lot like a circus as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
It's all hands on deck as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot.
6/ 28
It’s all hands on deck as the Flynn Creek Circus sets up in the Capitola Mall parking lot. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Performers from the Flynn Creek Circus set up the big top
7/ 28
6.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Flynn Creek Circus sets up at Capitola Mall
8/ 28
7.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The big top is up, but more work is ahead for the Flynn Creek Circus.
9/ 28
The big top is up, but more work is ahead for the Flynn Creek Circus. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Children outside the Flynn Creek Circus' big top
10/ 28
9.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Showtime approaches for members of the Flynn Creek Circus.
11/ 28
Showtime approaches for members of the Flynn Creek Circus. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The Flynn Creek Circus rehearses.
12/ 28
The Flynn Creek Circus rehearses. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus performer
13/ 28
12.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A woman and two children share a moment under the Flynn Creek Circus big top
14/ 28
13.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Flynn Creek Circus performers rehearse
15/ 28
14.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus performer works on her makeup
16/ 28
15.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus performer in profile
17/ 28
16.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus in costume
18/ 28
17.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Flynn Creek Circus performers in costume
19/ 28
18.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Close-up of a Flynn Creek Circus performer
20/ 28
19.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A child watches the Flynn Creek Circus
21/ 28
20.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus performer in the spotlight.
22/ 28
21.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Flynn Creek Circus performers in rabbit costumes
23/ 28
22.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus performer on stage
24/ 28
23.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Detail of a Flynn Creek Circus performer standing on a stool
25/ 28
24.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A Flynn Creek Circus faces the spotlight
26/ 28
25.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Flynn Creek Circus trapeze artists in action
27/ 28
27.jpg 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Snow falls as the Flynn Creek Circus performs "Winter Fairytale."
28/ 28
Snow falls as the Flynn Creek Circus performs “Winter Fairytale.” 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

