Pajaro Valley Pride, Fruition Brewing host fundraiser for Pajaro farmworkers

Watsonville’s Fruition Brewing will be the scene Sunday as Pajaro Valley Pride puts on a drag and burlesque show as part of relief efforts for farmworkers affected by the catastrophic flooding that followed the Pajaro River levee failure. The fundraiser also like a raffle for prizes including gift cards for Mentone, Lupulo and Pacific Cookie Company and a tasting experience at Big Basin Vineyards.
Want to support farmworkers in Pajaro while also earning a chance to win some killer food- and drink-themed prizes? Watsonville’s Fruition Brewing and Pajaro Valley Pride have put together a jam-packed fundraiser/giveaway that includes gift cards for Mentone, Lupulo, Pacific Cookie Company and Other Brother Beer; a tasting experience at Big Basin Vineyards and much more. Each $10 donation is an entry to win. Details here.
In addition, Pajaro Valley Pride will host a drag and burlesque event at Fruition on Sunday and collect needed items. A portion of all tap sales will also be donated. All of the proceeds will be split between Campesina Womb Justice and Raíces y Cariño.
“Our board members were all devastated for the community of Pajaro and felt the need to do something to help,” said Danielle Elizalde, president of Pajaro Valley Pride. “Pajaro may technically be part of Monterey County, but they are part of Watsonville. They are our parents, siblings, friends — they are our family.”
Max Chun recently took a closer look at the long road to recovery that faces farmworkers and growers in Pajaro. The town was reopened last week after devastating floods prompted evacuation orders and caused widespread destruction.