Pajaro Valley Pride, Fruition Brewing host fundraiser for Pajaro farmworkers

Want to support farmworkers in Pajaro while also earning a chance to win some killer food- and drink-themed prizes? Watsonville’s Fruition Brewing and Pajaro Valley Pride have put together a jam-packed fundraiser/giveaway that includes gift cards for Mentone, Lupulo, Pacific Cookie Company and Other Brother Beer; a tasting experience at Big Basin Vineyards and much more. Each $10 donation is an entry to win. Details here.

In addition, Pajaro Valley Pride will host a drag and burlesque event at Fruition on Sunday and collect needed items. A portion of all tap sales will also be donated. All of the proceeds will be split between Campesina Womb Justice and Raíces y Cariño .

“Our board members were all devastated for the community of Pajaro and felt the need to do something to help,” said Danielle Elizalde, president of Pajaro Valley Pride. “Pajaro may technically be part of Monterey County, but they are part of Watsonville. They are our parents, siblings, friends — they are our family.”