Storms 2023: Road to Recovery

More road closures on the way as Caltrans preps to close Hwy 236 on Monday

Highway 9
(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The closure is due to road settlement at Highway 236’s temporary repairs. It is scheduled to last until mid-June.

Storm repairs are still in the works, even months after the winter’s atmospheric river deluge.

On Wednesday, Caltrans District 5 announced a full closure of lower Highway 236, about 7 miles north of its merge with Highway 9 in Boulder Creek. The closure is set to go into effect Monday morning at 8 a.m., and will likely last until the middle of June.

According to a Caltrans release, crews have to address road settlement — gradual sinking of the pavement because of changes in stress on the ground or soil — occurring over a quarter-mile stretch of the road. Although work crews finished temporary repairs to make the highway travelable immediately following the winter storms, that temporary repair has begun to crack.

Commuters trying to access Big Basin State Park will have to take Highway 9 all the way to where it connects with the upper section of Highway 236 near Waterman Gap, and take Highway 236 south to get to the park entrance.

Storms 2023: Road to RecoverySanta Cruz Mountains
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

