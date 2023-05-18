Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Storms 2023: Road to Recovery

Rio Del Mural: Taylor Reinhold spearheads splashy new piece in storm-battered village

A new mural in Rio Del Mar by Taylor Reinhold and the Made Fresh Crew
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Taylor Reinhold, leader of Made Fresh Crew and the director of the landmark “Sea Walls” murals project in Santa Cruz, has added another bold piece to his public catalog, this one along the Esplanade in Rio Del Mar, an area pounded by this winter’s storms.

Muralist Taylor Reinhold, the man largely responsible for the amazing “Sea Walls” mural project throughout the city of Santa Cruz, is now bringing some of that big-art magic to Rio Del Mar, in the wake of last winter’s ruinous storms.

The glorious new mural is on the site of the former SeaBreeze Tavern, a notorious night spot and scene of many dicey goings-on that was destroyed by fire in 2020. And it’s adjacent to a new spot called Venus Pie Trap on the Esplanade in Rio Del Mar.

Reinhold’s eye-popping mural was recently finished and is part of an effort to revitalize an area really walloped by the winter storms, and bring a defiant splash of color to a beach that needs it. There’s a GoFundMe page to help the muralists recoup costs made while making the mural.

Go check it out, have a piece of pie at Venus, and maybe something to go from Pixie Deli.

