Rio Del Mural: Taylor Reinhold spearheads splashy new piece in storm-battered village

Muralist Taylor Reinhold, the man largely responsible for the amazing “Sea Walls” mural project throughout the city of Santa Cruz, is now bringing some of that big-art magic to Rio Del Mar, in the wake of last winter’s ruinous storms .

The glorious new mural is on the site of the former SeaBreeze Tavern, a notorious night spot and scene of many dicey goings-on that was destroyed by fire in 2020. And it’s adjacent to a new spot called Venus Pie Trap on the Esplanade in Rio Del Mar.

Reinhold’s eye-popping mural was recently finished and is part of an effort to revitalize an area really walloped by the winter storms, and bring a defiant splash of color to a beach that needs it. There’s a GoFundMe page to help the muralists recoup costs made while making the mural.

Go check it out, have a piece of pie at Venus, and maybe something to go from Pixie Deli.

