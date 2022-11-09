Update: Inmate died of arterial aortic aneurysm, says Sheriff’s Office

An inmate that died at the Santa Cruz County Main Jail last Tuesday, Nov. 1, suffered from internal bleeding caused by an arterial aortic aneurysm, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A media release from Lieutenant Patrick Dimick notes that the inmate, 57-year-old Mark Van Beckner, was initially booked into the jail on Oct. 30 for felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said correctional staff noticed Van Beckner appeared to be ill around 5 a.m. on Nov 1, when he was moved to an isolation cell for further observation.

He was found unresponsive in his cell more than two hours later, at 7:45 a.m. when correctional officers called emergency medical services. Van Beckner was declared dead at 8:16 a.m.

Lookout asked the Sheriff’s Office why it took more than two hours to summon medical services, who said that they would relay the information soon. They had not responded by publication time early Wednesday evening.

A grand jury report from June 2021 showed that Santa Cruz County saw 6.4 inmate deaths per 100,000 bookings from 2005 to 2019 — the seventh-lowest rate among California counties.

The main jail currently holds a little more than 300 inmates, and has a medical clinic with a doctor, registered nurses, and psychiatric professionals on site.