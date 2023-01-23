At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, law enforcement officials said.

The suspected shooter, a 67-year-old resident of the community, was arrested about two hours after the shooting, sitting in a parked car at a sheriff’s substation.

Deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office first found four victims shot to death in the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County.

An eighth victim was also found in the area and taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Minutes later, in a nearby area, deputies then found three more victims dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The motive for the shootings is still unknown, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The suspected shooter was identified as Zhao Chunli, after he was spotted sitting in his car at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substaton in Half Moon Bay.

The weapon believed to have been used in the incident was also found inside his car.

Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose told The Times multiple people were killed in the incident, but it was unclear how many.

“I’m very sorry for the families of the victims,” she said.

City officials were reaching out to nonprofit organizations to provide help to the affected families, and more information will be provided later today, she said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.