After delay, CalTrans estimates Highway 9 to reopen March 17

After CalTrans District 5 said on Tuesday that Highway 9 would no longer be ready for its initial anticipated March 4 reopening date, the agency announced on Wednesday that the road is now expected to reopen on March 17.

About a half-mile of the road between upper and lower Glen Arbor Road has been fully closed since New Year’s Eve, when approximately 200 feet of hillside adjacent to the winding highway collapsed as a deluge of atmospheric rivers soaked the majority of the Central Coast .

CalTrans Emergency Response Engineer Jake Bradbury previously told Lookout that crews had been at a standstill for a few days because of safety concerns and persistent instability in the slide zone.

The worksite has been affected not only by the additional storms over the past week, but also by water that continues to spill out of the hillside, bringing more debris down to the road, according to a CalTrans news release.

Now, while the sun is out, contractors are working to remove debris, continue draining water from the hillside and rebuild a damaged retaining wall. Once the road is reopened, crews will install a temporary traffic signal for one-way traffic as repairs continue and the agency lands on a permanent solution for the slide site.