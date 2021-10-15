Student Access
Lookout believes that all students deserve to know deeply about the place they live in. Now, for 30,000 students (and soon more as we expand to area high schools) in Santa Cruz County, Lookout now offers free student memberships.
Here’s how it works:
DONORS
Donors make free student membership possible.
They know that both old-fashioned civics and modern media literacy have never been more essential, and they support getting fact-based, trustworthy local news to students with their tax-deductible donations.
If you are interested in donating to this program or a specific School, reach out to Ken Doctor, ken@lookoutlocal.com
STUDENTS
All current UCSC and Cabrillo students can sign up for a full, free membership to Lookout. They get the full access all of our members receive.
UCSC Students sign up here, enter your .edu email address and provide your graduation class & major to complete your registration.
Cabrillo Students sign up here and enter group code ‘seahawks’
FACULTY & STAFF
Lookout appreciates the work professors and those who support them do everyday. We say thank you & offer all UCSC & Cabrillo faculty a
Special 15% discount.
Sign up for this special membership here and use code ‘UCSC15' or ‘Cabrillo15’.
About Lookout’s Student Engagement Program
You, the readers of Lookout Santa Cruz, support Santa Cruz’s County’s biggest and fastest growing newsroom every day with your memberships. It is you who pay our growing roster of journalists to do their reporting for you. We know, though, that some people can’t afford to pay, so we have launched a major Student Engagement program in Santa Cruz County. We have asked donors to pay for student access, as Lookout provides a 90% discount for qualified students. Our call has been answered with great generosity, and we’d like to thank our initial donors:
Meadow Fund
Rowland & Pat Rebele
Linda Peterson
Carol & Doug Melamed
The UCSC Foundation Board Opportunity Fund
Santa Cruz Community Credit Union
Turnip Top Foundation
Each has generously supported delivering the news -- local news -- to Santa Cruz County’s students. Yet, our work is just beginning.
This is the first of Lookout new monthly newsletters, Looking Forward. In this month’s newsletter from CEO and Founder...
How Lookout is Developing its Student Engagement Plan
It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Jamie Keil, Lookout’s new Director of Student Engagement & Membership. An alum of six years of wide-ranging student and community outreach at Santa Cruz’s Museum of Art and History, Jamie now leads this model program.
“We want to deliver the great work of my Lookout colleagues to all the students in the county, and we’d like to see it used in the classrooms, week by week,” says Jamie. “I’m reaching out to students, student groups, faculty and staff as fast as I can to spread the word about our new program. We want to see students get the news and use it to better understand, and get involved, in our community.”
Jamie -- who is reachable at jamie@lookoutlocal.com -- is now focusing on both the UCSC and Cabrillo campuses. But, she’s got an eye on the wider goal: Getting Lookout to all college and high school students -- that’s 40,000 in total, one of every seven Santa Cruz County residents -- in the county.
“We’re halfway funded to provide all Pajaro Valley Unified School District students with Lookout, and we hope to complete that soon,” says Jamie. Then, we plan to complete the student program throughout the county.
Already, one PVUSD school is using Lookout every week.
When Santa Cruz Community Credit Union’s Katie Fairbairn, its vice president of communications and organizational development, heard about Lookout’s program, she seized a new opportunity. The credit union has supported the charter Diamond Tech Institute in Watsonville, and Katie offered new support for the Lookout membership. Diamond Tech principal Marci Keller immediately saw its value and within two weeks, Diamond Tech students and teachers are already finding multiple ways to integrate local news into their curriculum.
That’s the model that Lookout intends with our ambitious new program: First student access. Then, curriculum integration as educators see fit. Then, a range of programs, involving students in media creation and incorporating student voices into the fabric of Lookout.
How you can help: We’d love to talk with additional individuals and businesses enthusiastic about the Student Engagement program. Support of the program can be tax-deductible as well. Please contact either Jamie or me to get more information and share ideas on how to further enlarge the program.
Ken Doctor, CEO