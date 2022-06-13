Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Student Stories

This Spring, local high school students were asked to showcase their writing skills and uncover the unsung heroes in their community in Lookout’s first journalism scholarship. Students across the county submitted profiles of local unsung heroes who are making positive differences in our community, inspired by our popular “Unsung Santa Cruz” series. Our editing team read and reviewed the submissions, choosing the top ten stories to publish and the top three receiving a $500 scholarship each. Read these stories below.

Any high school student can participate in this program individually, or it can be assigned as a class project. If you are a teacher and want your class to participate next year, please reach out to Jamie Garfield, jamie@lookoutlocal.com

The singing dentist: How Dr. Deepak Sachdev brings joy to his patients

By Misty Aguilar

Dr. Deepak Sachdev, a third-generation cosmetic dentist and oral surgeon, is devoted to his patients while also helping...

Making a change for good

Thelma Jimenez with her husband, Raymundo, who also serves in the Salvation Army

By Jesus Ramirez

Lieutenant Thelma Jimenez is a core officer/executive director at the Salvation Army in Watsonville. The Salvation Army...

More than just a pound

By Luz Moctezuma

Sarah Goldberg is one of the animal care supervisors at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. The shelter takes...

Santa Cruz County’s finest

A Sheriff car parked in front of Aptos High. The Santa Cruz Sheriff has been providing the School Resource Officers that provide a police presence on school grounds.

By Brandon Castillo

Diamond Technology Institute student Brandon Castillo talked to Javier Gonzalez and German Fernandez about the journey...

Local Students get FREE Lookout Memberships!

Here’s the basics on how it works: Students can sign up for a year-long, free membership to Lookout. Upon registration students will receive full access to Lookout’s robust local news coverage and newsletters.

  • UC Santa Cruz students: Sign up here, enter your .edu email address to complete your registration.
  • Cabrillo College students: Sign up here.
  • Santa Cruz County High School students: Sign up here.

*Are you a high school educator: Click to our educator page for more information.

The Lookout Journalism Scholarship

2023 applications now closed, read for more information for next year

Scholarship Opportunity! 2024 Deadline TBD

Learn more about the Unsung Heroes Journalism Scholarship, three winners will receive $500 each! 2023 applications now closed. 2024 Deadline TBD

Lookout’s first ever journalism scholarship is created for Santa Cruz County high school and college students to apply...

