Student Stories

This Spring, local high school students were asked to showcase their writing skills and uncover the unsung heroes in their community in Lookout’s first journalism scholarship. Students across the county submitted profiles of local unsung heroes who are making positive differences in our community, inspired by our popular “Unsung Santa Cruz” series. Our editing team read and reviewed the submissions, choosing the top ten stories to publish and the top three receiving a $500 scholarship each. Read these stories below.
Any high school student can participate in this program individually, or it can be assigned as a class project. If you are a teacher and want your class to participate next year, please reach out to Jamie Garfield, jamie@lookoutlocal.com
Dr. Deepak Sachdev, a third-generation cosmetic dentist and oral surgeon, is devoted to his patients while also helping...
Lieutenant Thelma Jimenez is a core officer/executive director at the Salvation Army in Watsonville. The Salvation Army...
Sarah Goldberg is one of the animal care supervisors at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. The shelter takes...
Diamond Technology Institute student Brandon Castillo talked to Javier Gonzalez and German Fernandez about the journey...
The Lookout Journalism Scholarship
Scholarship Opportunity! 2024 Deadline TBD
Learn more about the Unsung Heroes Journalism Scholarship, three winners will receive $500 each! 2023 applications now closed. 2024 Deadline TBD
