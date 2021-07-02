-
Want to weigh in about a Cabrillo College name change? Final community session set for ThursdayQuick Take
Cabrillo College officials have held a series of forums regarding a potential name change. Proponents say the college’s...
-
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbing
Lookout Exclusive: Sheriff confirms previous incident involving murder suspect in Aptos High stabbingBy Hanna Merzbach, Mark ConleyQuick Take
A previous incident involving one of the suspects in the Aptos High murder case has been confirmed by the Santa Cruz...
-
-
‘I couldn’t not be there’: Aptos High parents, community bring the love as students return to schoolQuick Take
Parents and others with close ties to the Aptos community turned out to support students and deal with their own...
-
Aptos High tragedy: Campus police program back on table; sheriff says suspects have gang affiliationQuick Take
On Tuesday afternoon, Aptos High School was locked down for nearly three hours after a student was fatally stabbed and...
-
A fearful Friday looms: Aptos High parents grapple with emotions of sending children back to schoolQuick Take
With Aptos High students set to return to school Friday in the wake of this week’s fatal stabbing, parents are dealing...
-
‘Heartbreaking’: Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murderQuick Take
Tragedy strikes Aptos High on Tuesday after 17-year-old is stabbed and killed on campus. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s...
-
-
-
Quick Take
THE HERE & NOW: Wallace Baine dancing like God’s own fool as a Great Morgani clone is the kind of vibe Aptos’...