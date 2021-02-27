Capitola / Soquel

-
‘One last Christmas season’: Months after saying goodbye to Santa Cruz, Palace Arts to leave CapitolaQuick Take
Eight months after the downtown Santa Cruz location closed, the art and office supply store’s Capitola location follows...
‘Circus’ act: Capitola’s baker/composer returns to Cabrillo Stage with his latest pop operaQuick Take
Local playwright/composer Joe Ortiz highlights Cabrillo Stage’s new summer season with his latest musical, “Circus:...
Quick Take
With Capitola Beach ranking third-worst in the state in terms of water quality ahead of the Fourth of July holiday...
Community hub of the future: New Capitola Library a stunning step forward in design and utilityQuick Take
The design of the beautiful new Capitola Library sends a message: Libraries aren’t about storing old books, they are...
They kept on climbing: Agility Boulders embraced the COVID challenge, found footing in CapitolaQuick Take
The rope-free climbing discipline of bouldering has a Santa Cruz County foothold with the opening of Agility Boulders in...
Tussle over outdoor dining in Capitola looms: Despite a summer extension, permanency is still in questionQuick Take
Capitola restaurant managers and city officials weigh in on the value of making outdoor dining permanent. There will be...
‘Difficulties and wariness’: Soquel school district’s student services director taking fire from staffQuick Take
After taking a no-confidence vote in the leadership of their department’s director in January, student services staff at...
Digging 1,000 feet and purifying sewage: How Soquel Creek district is replenishing water supply amid droughtQuick Take
“Pure Water Soquel” is the Soquel Creek Water District’s ambitious plan to stave off future water restrictions by taking...
Six-figure mistake: Flaw in Capitola Library plans sparked delays, cost taxpayers at least $580,000Quick Take
The architecture firm hired by Capitola to design its new library made a critical mistake by setting the building too...