Places / Housing

Q&A: Director of county office of response, recovery and resilience talks about the CZU rebuilding processQuick Take
Dave Reid is in charge of making the process of rebuilding as easy as possible for those who lost their homes in the...
Quick Take
Two assembly members, one of whom represents part of Santa Cruz County, are continuing a statewide tour next week aimed...
Quick Take
The Santa Cruz City Council has approved a plan that moves the Homeless Garden Project to a permanent home on the upper...
Quick Take
California’s eviction moratorium expires today. Fortunately, there are options available for additional rental support —...
Quick Take
The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity announced Wednesday that it is accepting applications for a six-unit project...
Quick Take
California’s urban areas must become more densely populated to provide enough affordable housing for 40 million-plus...
Why red-hot Boulder Creek & the 95006 are bucking expectations: Tech influx began with social, political unrestQuick Take
Looking for refuge in the redwoods, many “people in Silicon Valley wanted to get out of the cities. I’ve been working...
Santa Cruz median home price up again: How our real estate figures stack up with our neighborsQuick Take
The median price of a single-family home in Santa Cruz County rose to $1,255,000 in August — just off the all-time high....
Quick Take
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature reached a deal that will provide $500 million toward affordable student housing...
Quick Take
On Monday, two groups sent a proposal to Santa Cruz City Council asking it to reevaluate spending $2.29 million on the...