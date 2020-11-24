Pleasure Point / Live Oak

-
Kaiser planning its largest Santa Cruz County campus in Live Oak: Here’s what you need to knowQuick Take
The proposed Kaiser Permanente campus will include a four-story parking garage with an estimated 720 parking spots,...
Quick Take
The nonprofit partnering with Santa Cruz County said it has “never had such unfriendly and aggressive behavior from the...
Important shovels in the ground: Sights of groundbreaking at Live Oak health care, affordable housing campusQuick Take
Health care and affordable housing organizations came together with Santa Cruz County politicians, donors and community...
Quick Take
The Point Market on East Cliff Drive has expanded its reach to four outlets, including Pacific Point Market & Cafe...
For first time in years, summer parking to be free along Live Oak coast amid state concern about permit costsQuick Take
The California Coastal Commission, the state agency in charge of coastal preservation and access, says Santa Cruz...
Meet the surf/skate culture preservationists who helped rock, heal the Pleasure Point neighborhoodQuick Take
As hosts of the popular podcast ‘Off the Lip’ podcast, Neil Pearlberg and Terry Campion are both chronicling and...
Resident pushback moves Santa Cruz County to scale back proposed Live Oak beach parking feesQuick Take
Santa Cruz County officials are scaling back the potential rate hikes as they try to tweak the program to make it...
‘I was dead’: How a quick-rising swell at Pleasure Point nearly cost one experienced surfer his lifeQuick Take
Wayne Kiba was lucky to end up floating on his back in the water, he was lucky to have quick help from first responders...
