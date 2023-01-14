President Joe Biden visits Santa Cruz County

-
Quick Take
President Joe Biden has landed in Mountain View and was set to board Marine One to survey storm damage in Santa Cruz...
Biden to visit Watsonville, Capitola, Seacliff State Beach in tour of Santa Cruz County storm damageQuick Take
White House officials said President Joe Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell...
A Lookout View: President Biden, please come to Santa Cruz County and visit those who need help the mostQuick Take
Editorial: As the governor and the president visit storm-torn California, where they visit is a meaningful act. Beyond...
Where we stand on Sunday: Biden declares major disaster in Santa Cruz County amid more storm evacuations, floodingQuick Take
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar and Capitola, and were set to...
Biden should expedite disaster declaration, Panetta says after visit to devastated Santa Cruz Mountain townsQuick Take
Rep. Jimmy Panetta received an eye-opening visual Friday of the damage incurred by the San Lorenzo Valley following the...