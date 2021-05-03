-
Four members of Ben Lomond militia group plead guilty to obstruction in 2020 mountain shootout
Four members of Ben Lomond militia group plead guilty to obstruction in 2020 mountain shootoutBy Lookout Santa Cruz StaffQuick Take
Four members of the Ben Lomond militia group “Grizzly Scouts” have pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for...
-
Judge acknowledges unpopularity of sexually violent predator’s Bonny Doon placement, but wants to hear moreQuick Take
Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati continued the hearing about “sexually violent predator” Michael Cheek’s...
-
A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battleQuick Take
As 30% of its population continues to either rebuild, mitigate damage or choose where else to go next, the state of...
-
-
‘Hero of the neighborhood’: How a Bonny Doon neighbor’s resolve helped save a Santa Cruz musical treasureQuick Take
The name Boomeria comes not from the dramatic churchy sounds that emanate from the pipe-organ, but from the man, Preston...
-
Welcome to his world of wonders: Classic Bonny Doon artist Mattie Leeds has kept creative juices flowingQuick Take
At 71, one of Santa Cruz’s most prominent visual artists for generations has no use for complacency. He even used the...
-
Vax rates lagging in San Lorenzo Valley, or data glitch? Health brass try to head off troubling trendQuick Take
Santa Cruz County data shows lower COVID vaccination rates in Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek, but a data issue could be at...
-
‘It’s bigger than just us now’: SLV teens behind Instagram account alleging school sex abuse speak upQuick Take
Two young women have posted more than 45 stories detailing sexual assault and violence from students and alumni of San...
-
Decades-old sexual abuse allegations against SLVUSD administrator resurface in lawsuitQuick Take
SLVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Ned Hearn is accused in a civil lawsuit to have raped and sexually abused...
-
‘Hike to Heal’ outdoor art exhibit in Felton to spotlight photography of CZU Lightning Complex firesQuick Take
Starting Saturday, May 8, the “Art Outdoors Hike To Heal” display will feature work by fire survivor and local...