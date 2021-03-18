-
Quick Take
After having to deal with a shortened or eliminated calendar for more than a year, high school sports are back. But...
It’s time to hang at The Hangar: Penny Ice Creamery first to open its doors at Skypark developmentQuick Take
On Monday, the popular Penny Ice Creamery opened its fourth location, inside The Hangar at Skypark in Scotts Valley....
Quick Take
On Saturday and Sunday at Siltanen Park, the festival — organized by the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce — will...
Pair of Scotts Valley businesses partner to bring coffee, community together at Cruise Coffee CafeQuick Take
The owners of Cruise Coffee Company and Hot Pink Dessert Co. have opened the new cafe inside the Cavallaro Transit...
Kaiser shares details about its medical facility expansion plans in Watsonville, Scotts ValleyQuick Take
Mental health and wellness was a focus for both locations as Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente continues to grow its...
Quick Take
Getting Scotts Valley back on track is the theme of the city’s draft budget, with a pre-COVID sales tax providing wind...
Quick Take
One of Scotts Valley’s premier events will be back up and running in August after a pandemic pause. Here’s what you need...
Quick Take
Some 430 feet of sidewalk missing from the southern side of the street — starting at its intersection with Bean Creek...
Scotts Valley to resume in-person Fourth of July celebration this summer — but no fireworksQuick Take
In yet another sign of a return to normalcy, an in-person Independence Day parade will happen in Scotts Valley. But the...
Scotts Valley adopts long-range plan to improve city’s pedestrian and bike infrastructureQuick Take
At 81 pages, the Active Transportation Plan is a voluminous mix of survey results, maps, commuting statistics and safety...