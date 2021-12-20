Sunday Reads Archive

Latest News
Sunday Reads: Unsung Santa Cruz heroes and the end of the California Gold Rush
Sunday Reads: Unsung Santa Cruz heroes and the end of the California Gold Rush
Sunday Reads: Female surfers fighting for equality; has Santa Cruz lost its edge?
Sunday Reads: Female surfers fighting for equality; has Santa Cruz lost its edge?
Sunday Reads: Nat Young; ‘We’re the elders’
Sunday Reads: Nat Young; ‘We’re the elders’
Sunday Reads: Keeping It Local gift guide; Tushar Atre’s triumphant legacy
Sunday Reads: Keeping It Local gift guide; Tushar Atre’s triumphant legacy