Lookout Update: As UC systemwide strike heads into its fourth day, negotiations fall quietQuick Take
Dialogue has been scant between University of California negotiators and striking union groups during statewide...
UC says strikers’ demand to tie pay to housing costs could have ‘overwhelming’ cost impactsQuick Take
Tying workers’ pay to their housing costs could have “overwhelming financial impacts” for the University of California,...
Quick Take
Citing what they call unfair labor practices by the University of California system throughout the bargaining process...