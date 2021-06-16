-
By Lookout Santa CruzQuick Take
Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was on hand as lovers of comic books, fantasy and all the art that comes along with it...
'Kids pretty much on their own': Leaders grapple with Pajaro Valley's pandemic-fueled youth violence crisis
Those who see it up close talk to Lookout about what they view as the biggest challenges to fixing the problems that ail...
Quick Take
In the ongoing “Reflections” exhibition at the Watsonville gallery, members of the Monterey Bay Metal Arts Guild...
With the return of the county fair comes a return to some normalcy in this world of ours gone mad
It’s too easy to dismiss the fair as corny or cheesy, Wallace Baine writes in welcoming it back from its pandemic...
Watsonville Film Fest celebrates Mexican music, honors farmworkers with free live show at the Plaza
The Watsonville Film Festival will hold a free concert in honor of local farmworkers later this month and the lineup...
Quick Take
The Watsonville Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon that a 13-year-old student at Cesar Chavez Middle School...
Fox Racing factory in Watsonville set to close; more than 200 could face layoffs
All employees who are not relocating will be terminated by March 31, 2022, according to a notice. The news comes three...
By Lookout Staff ReportQuick Take
The furniture and home building store will move from its Swift St. location to Watsonville later this week.
Quick Take
Consuelo Vidal-Perez experienced the callousness of immigration law firsthand when her grandparents were barred from...
Watsonville Film Festival's Juneteenth celebration program makes murals the centerpiece
“Murals/Art/Activism” will feature a virtual screening of a pair of films, a Zoom live event and a pop-up discussion of...