Columnists

-
A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle
A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battleQuick Take
As 30% of its population continues to either rebuild, mitigate damage or choose where else to go next, the state of...
-
My local journalism restoration project: A journey that has taken me from California to Miami and back again
My local journalism restoration project: A journey that has taken me from California to Miami and back againQuick Take
New Lookout Santa Cruz editor Dan Evans grew up in San Diego and has deep ties to the Bay Area and Santa Cruz itself....
-
-
Quick Take
THE HERE & NOW: On Friday at Roaring Camp, Felton Music Hall began its outdoor summer music series, with a sold-out live...
-
Building blocks of the Coonerty political dynasty? A bookshop, an earthquake, condoms and Rush Limbaugh
Building blocks of the Coonerty political dynasty? A bookshop, an earthquake, condoms and Rush LimbaughQuick Take
THE HERE & NOW: Not all of the above, of course, carry even remotely the same weight. But Ryan Coonerty’s political...
-
Quick Take
THE HERE & NOW: With the announcement that Prince Harry has taken a job in Silicon Valley, it’s time for Santa Cruz to...
-
One man, one journey, one wheel: How Jon Barclay has ridden back from the brink on his beloved unicycle
One man, one journey, one wheel: How Jon Barclay has ridden back from the brink on his beloved unicycleQuick Take
THE HERE & NOW: Santa Cruz’s Jon Barclay is planning on circumnavigating the globe via unicycle. Returning to the roots...
-
Fred the Fighter: How comic spirit stays alive for this five-time cancer survivor from Santa Cruz
Fred the Fighter: How comic spirit stays alive for this five-time cancer survivor from Santa CruzQuick Take
THE HERE & NOW: Beloved comedian and writer Fred Reiss has beaten back cancer five times, but he knows the real enemy is...
-
What to make of the latest viral anti-mask video, this one at a Santa Cruz Trader Joe’s?
What to make of the latest viral anti-mask video, this one at a Santa Cruz Trader Joe’s?Quick Take
THE HERE & NOW: A year into the pandemic, we’re still seeing anti-maskers parade around in public spaces — like in a...
-
-
Source: Kaiser Health NewsQuick Take
There are already signs that the distribution of the COVID vaccines will be messy, confusing and chaotic.
-
Quick Take
THE HERE & NOW: Longtime Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin exits stage left after 27 years of elections, marriages...