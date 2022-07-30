Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
UC Santa Cruz

Livestream of corpse flower bloom at UCSC Arboretum

The corpse flower at the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum is expected to fully bloom Friday night, and staff said as of early Friday evening, it was already emitting its horrendous stench.

