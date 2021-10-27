UCSC College Ten to be named in honor of civil rights icon John R. Lewis

College Ten is getting a new name.

In line with the undergraduate residential college’s theme of social justice and community, it will soon become John R. Lewis College.

The late congressman, whose activism contributed to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, represented Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 1987 until his death last July.

UC Santa Cruz officials made the announcement Wednesday morning as Chancellor Cynthia Larive celebrated the change in Washington, D.C. A live stream of the ceremony can be seen here.

The John R. Lewis Trust gave the university permission for the naming.

“This is a profound honor and a great responsibility for UC Santa Cruz,” she said in a statement. “Our campus community must strive daily to live up to the legacy of Congressman John R. Lewis and to answer his call to create a more just and fair society. This urgent work of advancing social justice is fundamental to our work as a university and is continued by our alumni throughout their careers.”

Officials said the dedication will officially take place in spring 2022. College Ten was founded in 2002 and is the university’s youngest college. Other UCSC colleges have unique themes such as environmental stewardship or cultural identity.

