Excelencia: UCSC wins recognition for its Latinx work

This week, UC Santa Cruz celebrates its winning of the Seal of Excelencia for the first time. The campus becomes part of a group of just 30 universities to have earned the prestigious award, which recognizes their success serving their Latinx students.

This year, UCSC is one of six institutions that earned the Seal of Excelencia for the first time. Nine other universities recertified their seal — which is valid for three years. In addition to UCSC, UC Riverside and UC Merced are the only other campuses in the UC system to earn the seal.

As a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) — a federal designation universities receive when enrollment of Hispanic students reaches 25% — UCSC has received federal grants for Hispanic and Latinx-serving initiatives and has a long history of Latinx-serving programs and organizations. UCSC’s student population was just over 25% Hispanic/Latinx in fall 2021, the most recent year for which there is data. Cabrillo College is also an HSI.

“Receiving the seal is a great honor and validation of the focused work we began in 2015, when we launched our first HSI initiatives,” said Chancellor Cynthia Larive. “Our HSI leadership team, our Center for Innovations in Teaching and Learning and so many faculty and staff across our campus have led us to this moment. I am thrilled for them and also for our students. The work we do in this arena helps us to fulfill our mission as an HSI, but it also helps us better serve all of our students.”

Excelencia in Education is a Washington-based nonprofit that partners with institutions to improve Latino student success. It established the seal certification program four years ago to recognize universities that both provide thoughtful support to Latinx students as well as consider areas for improvement.

Excelencia recognized UCSC for its success in demonstrating how Latinx student progress.

UCSC Director for HSI Initiatives Charis Herzon highlighted several programs affecting enrollment, retention and transfer students that the university included in its application: