Shepard Fairey headlines UCSC event focusing on arts and activism

Big event coming down the pike at UC Santa Cruz. The university’s Arts Division will welcome the great contemporary graphic artist Shepard Fairey for a free Zoom event May 22. Fairey himself might not be iconic, but his art surely is, at least the famous “Hope” poster of Barack Obama, which has been referenced over and over again in pop culture since it first emerged more than 15 years ago.

Fairey will be part of a discussion called “Arts & Activism,” which will also include graphic-novel artists Frank Abe and Andrew Aydin, all three in discussion with UCSC moderators Dee Hibbert-Jones and Kristen Gillette, as they discuss the role of visual artists in social activism. Does “guerrilla art” change the narrative of hot-button political topics? Can art make life better for people?