UC Santa Cruz

Shepard Fairey headlines UCSC event focusing on arts and activism

Shepard Fairey (center) will be part of a Zoom discussion with graphic-novel artists Frank Abe (right) and Andrew Aydin.
Graphic artist Shepard Fairey (center) will be part of a Zoom discussion May 22 with graphic-novel artists Frank Abe (right) and Andrew Aydin.
(Via UC Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Shepard Fairey — he of the iconic Barack Obama “Hope” poster — joins fellow artists Frank Abe and Andrew Aydin on May 22 for a virtual discussion on the role of visual artists in social activism.

Big event coming down the pike at UC Santa Cruz. The university’s Arts Division will welcome the great contemporary graphic artist Shepard Fairey for a free Zoom event May 22. Fairey himself might not be iconic, but his art surely is, at least the famous “Hope” poster of Barack Obama, which has been referenced over and over again in pop culture since it first emerged more than 15 years ago.

Fairey will be part of a discussion called “Arts & Activism,” which will also include graphic-novel artists Frank Abe and Andrew Aydin, all three in discussion with UCSC moderators Dee Hibbert-Jones and Kristen Gillette, as they discuss the role of visual artists in social activism. Does “guerrilla art” change the narrative of hot-button political topics? Can art make life better for people?

It’s all set up to be a fascinating discussion, set for Monday, May 22. It’s free, but it’s best to register here.

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

