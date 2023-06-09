UCSC Jewish leaders say campus administration increasing efforts to address antisemitism

UC Santa Cruz Jewish students and leaders say that university administrators are ramping up their efforts to address antisemitism , nearly two months after reports of a Hitler birthday party on campus and other antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents in April shocked the community.

On Thursday, the university announced its administrators will participate in a 16-month program led by Hillel International to help the university strengthen its support for Jewish students. The UCSC leaders will join a cohort of other universities, including UC Irvine, to learn how to better understand the experiences of students on campus and implement ways to improve the atmosphere for Jewish

students and all students.

Third-year student Donna Harel said the university’s leaders have had more meetings and intentional conversations with students since the reported antisemitic incidents earlier this spring. She said it’s unfortunate that it took “very blatant antisemitism” for substantial change, but she’s still looking forward to the initiative – which she’s been advocating the campus join this past year.

“I feel like we’re finally getting somewhere,” she said.

The number of antisemitic incidents across the country reached a record high in 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League. On college and university campuses, the number of antisemitic incidents reported increased by 41%, with 219 incidents reported at more than 130 campuses.

“The sharp rise in antisemitism across the nation is deeply troubling, and we must work to counter those who perpetuate hate in an effort to divide us,” Chancellor Cynthia Larive said in a statement. “We are looking forward to partnering with Hillel leaders to strengthen the UC Santa Cruz experience for Jewish students.”

Hillel International, a nonprofit focused on supporting Jewish students, launched the Campus Climate Initiative in 2020 and has had three cohorts of about 12 universities each year since. Jewish students and leaders told Lookout that they feel the program will have a positive impact. Officials say the initiative will also build on relationships with Santa Cruz Hillel to improve responses when antisemitic incidents occur.

Daylen Degelsmith, Santa Cruz Hillel associate executive director of student life, said it’s important the university take this step as antisemitism has long existed on campus.

“We’re super excited that the university is pursuing this Campus Climate Initiative,” she said. “It’s something that we’ve been talking to administrators about for a while, and we’re really, really happy that it’s happening now.”

Degelsmith said administrators will learn about what antisemitism is, who Jews are, what Jewish students might need on campus, and how to address antisemitism on campus.

Merrill College Provost Elizabeth Abrams , who is Jewish, said she was also happy to hear about the university’s participation in the initiative.

Based on her knowledge of the initiative, she said the program is efficient at understanding the context of each institution and helps them implement programs within the diversity and inclusion efforts they have already established.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the campus to think more expansively about what it means to be inclusive,” Abrams said. “And what it means for students to feel comfortable in their own identities as they present themselves in public.”

