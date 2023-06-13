Graduating Slugs prepare for the big day—and their next chapter

It’s commencement season, and 3,000 Slugs are gearing up to cross the stage, with graduations taking place June 15–18.

(UC Santa Cruz)

To celebrate along with the UC Santa Cruz Class of 2023, watch the video series, My voice will ____________, below. Here, a few graduating students have shared their stories and talk about how their voices will move the world forward.

My Voice Will: Help Define Criminal Justice Reform

Guneet Hora, B.A., legal studies and psychology

“I’m taking a class right now called transcommunality, where we go to Soledad prison and speak to the incarcerated men there. I would like to learn from these men and take what I’ve learned from UCSC to learn more about how the system can be reformed, because it only works for some people. So, I’d really like to be part of the advocacy work to change that.”

My Voice Will: Help Uplift the Next Generation

Allison Nguyen , Ph.D., psychology; M.A., linguistics

“In my lifetime, I hope that we’re in a place where everyone feels like they belong in academia, and everyone is supported, and everyone has the chance to reach their dreams and their goals.”

My Voice Will: Aid in the Fight For Human Rights

Samantha Moore , B.A., politics and philosophy, Merrill

“Part of the goals in my life is that I want to improve human rights so that it encompasses perspectives of people from all over the world and that it’s not just super Western dominated.”

My Voice Will: Diversify the Future of Space Exploration

Miguel Tamayo , B.S., computer engineering, College Nine

“Here on Earth there are so many boundaries like cultural, religious, physical boundaries, but when we go to space and you see Earth from above, you realize that we are literally like one tiny speck just floating around in space…. All the differences that we see here on Earth, you don’t see them in space.”

* * *

UCSC commencement program 2023

Virtual commencement airs Thursday, June 15, at 5 p.m.

Slug Crossing

Thursday, June 15, 2023

5–8 p.m. | Chicanx/Latinx Celebration

Friday, June 16, 2023

9–10:30 a.m. | College Nine

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. | John R. Lewis College

2:30–4 p.m. | Crown College

5–6:30 p.m. | Merrill College

Saturday, June 17, 2023

9–10:30 a.m. | Graduate Division

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. | Porter College

2:30–4 p.m. | Kresge College

5–8 p.m. | Baskin Engineering

Sunday, June 18, 2023