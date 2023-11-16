‘Israel/Palestine Learn-In’ at UCSC seeks to inform on ongoing conflict

On Wednesday, about 45 UC Santa Cruz students, staff and community members convened on campus for a wide-ranging discussion on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The “Israel/Palestine Learn-In” was presented by the Center for Jewish Studies. The center’s director, Nathaniel Deutsch, and professor of history and Jewish studies Alma Heckman led the discussion.

The talk took place at the Humanities 1 building, within sight of several recently hung posters that featured photos of Palestinians, many of them children, under a headline dripping in red that read “Murdered by Israel.” Indeed, the event happened against the backdrop of campus protests on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though no counter-protesters were present to disrupt the discussion.

Deutsch and Heckman sought to, above all, answer any questions from students on any aspect of the ongoing war in Gaza in what Deutsch referred to as the traditional Hebrew chavruta way of intimate small-group study. Opening with a moment of silence for the slain and suffering on both sides, the discussion focused largely on whether what Hamas did on Oct. 7 or what the Israeli military has done since then constitutes genocide or ethnic cleansing.

As for the tone of the discussion, Shakespeare might have called it “a plague on both your houses.” Indeed, Heckman said that both the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7 and the Israeli government’s reaction to that atrocity amount to “war crimes.” The professors and their students debated the precise characteristics of genocide, from statements of genocidal intent to dehumanizing language. Deutsch stated that he did not think what the Israelis have done technically constitutes genocide.

Other topics included a debate on the differences between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, and of the rising dangers of speaking out on such a hot-button issue on campuses. “I can’t remember in my time here anything like this happening before,” said Deutsch. “It’s a new world, in a lot of ways. It’s scary.”

After the 90-minute discussion, one student — a Jewish student named Max who declined to give his last name — said he appreciated that the event was not a lecture and more of a rounded debate. But he was not happy with Deutsch’s response on the question of genocide. “I think it’s unfortunate to see someone in a powerful position like this being represented by the Center for Jewish Studies,” said Max, “with a room of 30 or 40 people who are looking to him for answers to have such an academically dishonest answer, and saying in recognizing that, ‘Yeah, sure. This meets all the definitions of genocide, but technically it’s not genocide.’”

After the talk, which was attended by a contingent from Temple Beth El in Aptos among others, Deutsch said the event met his expectations. “I was very happy with it,” he said. “I was happy to see students asking questions. There were clearly very different viewpoints and maybe in some cases, people went away disagreeing with each other more, but I just wanted to create a platform [to air the discussion].”

“We reached out to different faculty to participate,” he added. “They didn’t want to participate, the people we reached out to.”

