‘A Great Day in Santa Cruz’: Inside a photo shoot for the ages

John Sandidge (front) gathers with some of the musicians and performers he has brought to Santa Cruz audiences with Snazzy Productions. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Gerard Egan (left) and Carolyn Sills of The Carolyn Sills Combo. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Ken Kraft and Bonny June of Bonfire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Alan Heit (left) and Tiran Porter. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Rick Walker (left) and Daniel Shane Thomas. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
From left: Rick Zeek, Patti Maxine, Rhan Wilson. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Singer-songwriter Keith Greeninger (left) and photographer Michele Benson. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Drummer Jimmy Norris (left) and singer Sharon Allen. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Keith Greeninger (left) and hula dancer Lorraine Kinnamon. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Rick Walker with the Te Hau Nui dancers. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
“A Great Day in Santa Cruz”: John Sandidge “stands” with his Snazzy Productions family of performers and musicians. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
