Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
John Sandidge (front) gathers with musicians and performers
12 Images

‘A Great Day in Santa Cruz’: Inside a photo shoot for the ages

John Sandidge (front) gathers with musicians and performers

John Sandidge (front) gathers with some of the musicians and performers he has brought to Santa Cruz audiences with Snazzy Productions.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Gerard Egan (left) and Carolyn Sills of The Carolyn Sills Combo.

Gerard Egan (left) and Carolyn Sills of The Carolyn Sills Combo. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ken Kraft and Bonny June of Bonfire.

Ken Kraft and Bonny June of Bonfire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Alan Heit (left) and Tiran Porter.

Alan Heit (left) and Tiran Porter. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rick Walker (left) and Daniel Shane Thomas.

Rick Walker (left) and Daniel Shane Thomas. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

From left: Rick Zeek, Patti Maxine, Rhan Wilson.

From left: Rick Zeek, Patti Maxine, Rhan Wilson. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Singer-songwriter Keith Greeninger (left) and photographer Michele Benson.

Singer-songwriter Keith Greeninger (left) and photographer Michele Benson. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Drummer Jimmy Norris (left) and singer Sharon Allen.

Drummer Jimmy Norris (left) and singer Sharon Allen. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Keith Greeninger (left) and hula dancer Lorraine Kinnamon.

Keith Greeninger (left) and hula dancer Lorraine Kinnamon. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rick Walker with the Te Hau Nui dancers.

Rick Walker with the Te Hau Nui dancers. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

John Sandidge "stands" with his Snazzy Productions family of performers

“A Great Day in Santa Cruz”: John Sandidge “stands” with his Snazzy Productions family of performers and musicians. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sleepy John Sandidge (front) stands with musicians and performers

Sleepy John Sandidge (front) stands with some of the musicians and performers he has brought to Santa Cruz audiences. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/12