Touring local luxury: The Symphony’s 45th Annual Home Tour event returns

Step inside the most luxurious and beautifully landscaped homes in and around Santa Cruz County.

The Santa Cruz Symphony League has announced its 45th Annual Home Tour, this year with an expanded array of 10 spectacular homes.

Spearheaded by Symphony League president Cheryl Hammond, the fundraiser series begins with ‘Shops at the Home Tour’ at the Capitola Community Center on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Just in time for the holidays, the ‘Shops’ will feature designer jewelry, gourmet food gifts, clothing, and home décor to suit every taste and budget. Made by local craftspeople and Symphony League volunteers – the ‘Shops’ are free and open to the public.

“Our Shops at the Home Tour is a great source for unique holiday gifts,” said Shops Chair Sheila Vaughn.

Ticket holders who visit ‘Shops at the Home Tour’ event will receive a free copy of Home Tour Indoor Outdoor Living magazine, which includes pictures and articles for each of the ten properties on tour as well as articles and advertisements from the architects, designers and business owners who have created them.

“The homes in the tour have never been seen before and will never be part of a live tour. “They are spectacular examples of indoor-outdoor living and the magazine is filled with information about them.” — Nancy Van Natta, Home Tour Chair

This historic Corralitos property has always opened its arms to neighbors and friends for special gatherings.

The virtual tour will be live at hometoursantacruz.org from November 20th to December 31, 2021. “Ticket holders from all over the country can take this tour and witness incredible Santa Cruz indoor outdoor living,” said Van Natta.

For more information, contact Home Tour Chair Nancy Van Natta at nancy@van-natta.com or (415) 710-0710.