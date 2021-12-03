Small Works, Inspiring Creators: Shopping local at Tannery Arts Center

Enjoy live music and tasty bites from food vendors as you explore the Small Works show at Radius Gallery, art demonstrations, and over 15 open artist studios. Find everything from ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture to painting, prints, and apparel.

Get a little hungry while shopping? No problem. Cuevas Express Food and Bakerboy’s Catering will be on hand to satisfy your cravings.

If you’ve never been to the Tannery Arts Center, this is a beautiful way to learn about and get to know this vibrant community.

This festive event features artists and artisans such as Sarah Bianco, Lone Pine Leather, Noelle Correia, Suzy Radonsky, Linda Cover, Heejin Lee, and Beth Shields, to name a few. Apricity Gallery will host Dana Peters, Human Shaped Animal, Sarah Bianco, and feature designer and micro-business owner Amanda Prairiewind Hess. Hess takes great pride in bringing a fresh, futuristic, art-centric edge to her wearable art pieces.

Farm-to-bottle jams, shrubs, and preserves from Common Roots Farm offer tasty gifts featuring flavors of Santa Cruz.

To see a full list of artists, visit the Tannery Arts Center page here.

The Market is on rain or shine, with plenty of parking and a family-friendly atmosphere. The Tannery Winter Art Market is a great way to support local creatives and learn about their work, and help you give the kinds of gifts that your friends and family will love.

About the Tannery Arts Center:

The Tannery Arts Center opened in 2009, with 100 live/work residences and 28 working studios. A sustainable, accessible, and vibrant home for the arts in Santa Cruz County, the Tannery Arts Center campus includes a theatre, live/work lofts, gallery, working studios, dance school, and Arts Council Santa Cruz County offices.

The Tannery was redeveloped as an arts campus by the City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department and Artspace, Inc. The community can experience the Tannery through classes and events or just stop by any day of the week.