Celebrate the new year with Santa Cruz Symphony’s “Rites of Passage”

As we leave behind the tumultuous events of 2021 and enter yet another new year, the Santa Cruz Symphony is continuing their exciting return of live performances with their latest program, “Rites of Passage”, coming to the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and the Mello Center for the Performing Arts in Watsonville on January 15 & `16 in 2022.

Maestro & Music Director Daniel Stewart invites you to join the Symphony for a night of both classical and contemporary live works.

Tammi Brown serves as the program’s Speaker, while featured music includes American classic Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland, as well as contemporary masterworks such as Entr’acte by Caroline Shaw and Unburied, Unmourned, Unmarked by John Wineglass. The concert will also feature the seminal piece Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.

Learn more about the concert’s amazing featured artists below.



John Wineglass

(Dina Scoppettone)

John Christopher Wineglass has long been regarded as an innovator of television composition. As a recipient of three (two consecutive) Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series, and three ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards, Mr. Wineglass holds seven Emmy nominations.

His latest symphonic 2019 premiere of three movements, Unburied, Unmourned, Unmarked: Requiem for Rice was dedicated to the lives of millions and numerous contributions of African and African-American forced laborers who cultivated the immense, expansive, and particularly wealthy rice economy in the low-country.

Mr. Wineglass is currently serving as Composer-In-Residence with the Monterey Symphony spending time and time again at the beautiful Glen Deven Ranch in Big Sur, CA.



Caroline Shaw

(Dayna Szyndrowski)

Caroline Shaw is a New York-based musician—vocalist, violinist, composer, and producer—who performs in solo and collaborative projects. She was the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 for Partita for 8 Voices, written for the Grammy-winning Roomful of Teeth, of which she is a member.

Caroline has studied at Rice, Yale, and Princeton, currently teaches at NYU, and is a Creative Associate at the Juilliard School. She has held residencies at Dumbarton Oaks, the Banff Centre, Music on Main, and the Vail Dance Festival.



Tammi Brown

(Tammi Brown)

Tammi Brown is the fresh and new voice who is currently a vocalist in the two-time Grammy Award nominated Vocal Ensemble, The Cultural Heritage Choir led by the Legendary, Musicologist, Linda Tillery. Brown has performed with some of the most notable music industry icons known to the world including Quincy Jones, Bobby McFerrin, and Dr. Maya Angelou, to name a few.

Tammi had the honor of singing an ‘Opening Song’ for the legendary Renaissance Poet, Dr. Maya Angelou at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. Tammi’s music journey has placed her on several stages in more than ten countries worldwide including the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, The Monterey Jazz and Blues Festivals, and various prestigious venues throughout Europe and abroad.

The Santa Cruz Symphony's Rites of Passage is generously sponsored by Ralph & DeAnne Boroff and Roger Anderson & Myrna Britton. The composer is generously sponsored by Natalie Grant & David Fulton. The KKUP rebroadcast of the concert will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

