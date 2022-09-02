65 years of the Santa Cruz Symphony; Celebratory season begins September 17th

Are you ready for another year of exceptional local performances?

The Santa Cruz Symphony eagerly welcomes you to their groundbreaking 2022 - 2023 Concert Season. This innovative showcase serves as the Symphony’s 65th year of live music and is sure to offer nights of unforgettable art.

Kicking off their celebratory season in September is “Symphonics”, the thrillingly grand symphonic treatments of folkloric dances from across the world including Slavonic, Chinese, Romanian, Hungarian, South African, and Mexican traditions. Featuring the works of renowned artists such as Dvorak, Brahms and Enescu, the show also boasts a special collaboration with Watsonville’s own Esperanza del Valle Baile Folclórico.

October will bring forth “Testament”, a program dedicated to testaments to courage, resolve, and the endurance of the human spirit told through music. The program will feature the final works of Tchaikovsky and Bartok, as well as a prayer for Ukraine, and viola soloist Yuchen Lu.

In January, the Symphony will present “Translations”, featuring the world premiere of a new piano concerto by Turkish composer and pianist Hakan Ali Toker, commissioned specifically for the Santa Cruz Symphony. The program will also showcase vivid translations of Point Reyes wildlife by Northern California native Gabriella Smith, and Ravel’s homage to the Parisian Baroque à la François Couperin.

"Symphonic Dances" by Santa Cruz Symphony Join the Symphony for a night of grand symphonic treatments of folkloric dances from across the world. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Civic Auditorium and Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Henry J Mello Center Purchase tickets here

Come out in April to celebrate “Hero’s Journey”, featuring juxtapositions of heroic journeys by Gandhi and Beethoven. With works symbolizing their singular evolutions and triumphs of will, the program will feature the west coast premiere of Seven Decisions of Gandhi by composer, violin soloist, and Cultures in Harmony founder William Harvey.

Their season will conclude with “Grand Finale”, uncovering the ecstasies and explorations of the human psyche. “Grand Finale” will also feature the posthumous world premiere of The Elemental Prayer Suite by Carl St. Jacques, dazzling contemporary textures by Caroline Shaw, and the radiant grandeur of choral highlights from the operas of Richard Wagner in collaboration with the Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus.

The Santa Cruz Symphony looks forward to sharing music that illuminates the indescribable, the breathtaking, and the unforgettable, together with you.