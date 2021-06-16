Watsonville Film Festival’s Juneteenth celebration program makes murals the centerpiece

The Watsonville Film Festival isn’t quite ready to welcome in-person audiences to live screenings, but it’s set for a program of art and activism in mid-June in solidarity with Juneteenth.

For four days this week, the WFF will offer up a free virtual screening of the documentary films “Painter of Dreams,” featuring Watsonville-based muralist Guillermo Aranda, and “Alice Street,” about a four-story mural painted in downtown Oakland.

The program is called “Murals/Art/Activism” and will also include a live Zoom event on Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m. featuring filmmakers and artists included in both films. On Friday, June 18, the WFF will host a drop-in pop-up at Watsonville City Plaza downtown featuring community dialogues about the arts, from 4 to 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of events and details, go to watsonvillefilmfest.org.