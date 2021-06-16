Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Murals are the focus of a Watsonville Film Festival multimedia event.
(Watsonville Film Festival)
The Here & Now

Watsonville Film Festival’s Juneteenth celebration program makes murals the centerpiece

By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

“Murals/Art/Activism” will feature a virtual screening of a pair of films, a Zoom live event and a pop-up discussion of the arts at Watsonville City Plaza downtown during the June 15-18 event in solidarity with Juneteenth.

Share

The Watsonville Film Festival isn’t quite ready to welcome in-person audiences to live screenings, but it’s set for a program of art and activism in mid-June in solidarity with Juneteenth.

For four days this week, the WFF will offer up a free virtual screening of the documentary films “Painter of Dreams,” featuring Watsonville-based muralist Guillermo Aranda, and “Alice Street,” about a four-story mural painted in downtown Oakland.

The program is called “Murals/Art/Activism” and will also include a live Zoom event on Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m. featuring filmmakers and artists included in both films. On Friday, June 18, the WFF will host a drop-in pop-up at Watsonville City Plaza downtown featuring community dialogues about the arts, from 4 to 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of events and details, go to watsonvillefilmfest.org.

Recovery & Reopening

The Great Santa Cruz Reopening: Business owners welcome new reality — even if that’s still being figured out

Mission West co-owner Max Turigliatto

Recovery & Reopening

The Great Santa Cruz Reopening: Business owners welcome new reality — even if that’s still being figured out

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

What to make of June 15th? That was our goal on Tuesday as we dispatched our entire editorial staff in different...

The Here & NowWallace BaineCity LifeLatest NewsPandemic LifeInstagramWatsonville
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine