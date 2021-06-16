Watsonville Film Festival’s Juneteenth celebration program makes murals the centerpiece
“Murals/Art/Activism” will feature a virtual screening of a pair of films, a Zoom live event and a pop-up discussion of the arts at Watsonville City Plaza downtown during the June 15-18 event in solidarity with Juneteenth.
The Watsonville Film Festival isn’t quite ready to welcome in-person audiences to live screenings, but it’s set for a program of art and activism in mid-June in solidarity with Juneteenth.
For four days this week, the WFF will offer up a free virtual screening of the documentary films “Painter of Dreams,” featuring Watsonville-based muralist Guillermo Aranda, and “Alice Street,” about a four-story mural painted in downtown Oakland.
The program is called “Murals/Art/Activism” and will also include a live Zoom event on Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m. featuring filmmakers and artists included in both films. On Friday, June 18, the WFF will host a drop-in pop-up at Watsonville City Plaza downtown featuring community dialogues about the arts, from 4 to 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of events and details, go to watsonvillefilmfest.org.
The Great Santa Cruz Reopening: Business owners welcome new reality — even if that’s still being figured out
The Great Santa Cruz Reopening: Business owners welcome new reality — even if that’s still being figured out