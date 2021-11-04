Kaiser Permanente grants target housing, health, social services

Kaiser Permanente is making close to $1.4 million in grants to 9 Santa Cruz

County organizations that provide access to housing, health care, and social

services.

A $500,000 grant to Housing Matters, which has been assisting area homeless for 35 years, will help fund 120 studio apartments for chronically homeless individuals who will have on-site access to 24-hours-a-day support services.

Construction on the $25 million, 5-story building at the organization’s Coral Street campus will begin next summer and, when finished in early 2024, will be the largest project of its kind in the county, says Phil Kramer, CEO of Housing Matters.

“The people who will benefit from it are slipping through the cracks. They don’t qualify for assisted living or skilled nursing homes, but they also are not successful living on their own.” — Phil Kramer, CEO of Housing Matters

The studios will be permanent homes for chronically homeless people who suffer from a disabling medical condition. The project also includes a new 12-bed recuperative medical facility for homeless people recently hospitalized, an expanded medical clinic, and offices for resident support services.

“We want to demonstrate that there are solutions for chronically homeless people. When this building opens, we will serve those with the highest housing and medical needs, and they will be in a stable, healthy environment.” — Phil Kramer, CEO of Housing Matters

Kramer said Housing Matters currently offers transitional housing for 230

individuals and case management to another 250 people who are currently

unhoused. The campus provides meals, mail services, restrooms, daily hot

showers, and staff who can help people sign up for food assistance.

Housing Matters resident Bandit the dog gets a scratch from his owner, Cathy, who was overjoyed that she could bring her pet to the Santa Cruz homeless shelter. (Doug Oakley)

Cathy, 59, who asked that her last name not be used in order to preserve her

privacy, currently lives at the Housing Matters site. She recently moved out of a hotel and into one of 40 individual small homes there. It was a relief because she was able to bring her dog, Bandit, who spent several months in an animal shelter while she was living in the hotel. A Santa Cruz native, Cathy has no family in California after losing her partner in 2018 and after suffering the deaths of her mother, father, sister, little brother, and niece.

“They were able to get me in here with Bandit, so that’s nice,” says Cathy. “It’s quiet at night, and I can get 3 meals a day.”

Kramer estimates there are more than 2,000 homeless people in Santa Cruz

County, 77 of whom died on the streets in 2020 alone. “And that number is going up every year,” says Kramer.

This fall, Kaiser Permanente made grants to 8 other organizations that support the needs of the underserved in the county, including:

