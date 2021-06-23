Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

PHOTOS: Watsonville shows off its inner geek with inaugural ‘Nerdville’

Nerdville took over the youth center in Watsonville on Sunday.

By Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was on hand as lovers of comic books, fantasy and all the art that comes along with it...

‘Kids pretty much on their own’: Leaders grapple with Pajaro Valley’s pandemic-fueled youth violence crisis

Danny Contreras tells his story to a crowd gathered for the vigil of a 17-year-old killed on-campus at Aptos High earlier this month.

By Mark ConleyHanna Merzbach

Those who see it up close talk to Lookout about what they view as the biggest challenges to fixing the problems that ail...

The pandemic in metal: Pajaro Valley Arts exhibits ‘memories of a time like no other’

Ron Baldwin's piece takes inspiration from disposable masks he's run across on morning walks during the pandemic.

By Laurel Bushman

In the ongoing “Reflections” exhibition at the Watsonville gallery, members of the Monterey Bay Metal Arts Guild...
First-time homebuyer? Bay Federal’s new Homebuyer Program helps locals move into homeownership

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Bay Federal Credit Union’s new First Time Homebuyer Program has provided loans for eight new homeowners for a total...

