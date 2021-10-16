Prescribed fire gets out of hand in Pajaro Valley

A prescribed burn Friday near the Santa Clara County line in the Pajaro Valley area expanded from 20 acres to four times that number, forcing the evacuation of close to 100 homes. No structures were damaged as of Saturday morning.

Cal Fire Division Chief Angela Bernheisel said about 83 acres have been burned — earlier reports put the number nearly twice that — and said the Estrada Fire is about 10% contained. She said the percentage will increase by midday. One firefighter received minor injuries, she said, but was able to return to work the same day.

Asked whether the burn should have taken place on a dry and relatively hot day, Bernheisel said it speaks to a common dilemma. Friday afternoon temperatures were in the low-to-mid 70s with 32% humidity.

“We have an objective and when the conditions are right to achieve our goal, the conditions are also ripe for a fire,” she said.

Hand crews from the Gabilan Conservation Camp, run by the California Department of Corrections, work the Estrada Fire on Oct. 15, 2021.

A helicopter battles the Estrada Fire on Oct. 15, 2021. An ST2 air tanker battling the Estrada Fire on Oct. 15, 2021.

The burn was one of several planned for Estrada Ranch, to consume brush. It was largely contained within the ranch.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Matson said 76 homes were evacuated along with some animals.

“There was no indication of looting,” he said. “There were very few people up there.”

Mt. Madonna Road, a main access road to the area, remained closed as of Saturday morning.

From West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz on Friday afternoon, there was a clear white plume of smoke surrounded by a huge gaseous ball of dark smoke. The sunset was blood-orange red. Plumes of smoke could be seen heading over the mountain toward Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

On Saturday, the hum of air tankers battling the fire could be heard from Watsonville.

In addition to the Cal Fire and the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments, Pacific Gas & Electric, as well as others, assisted.

