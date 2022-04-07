Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Watsonville plaza on Dec. 15, 2020.
Watsonville on Dec. 15, 2020. The city is in the process of crafting a new plan for its downtown area, which has many historic buildings but also many vacant storefronts.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Watsonville

Watsonville council will decide whether to hire new city manager from Gonzalez on Tuesday

By Grace Stetson
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Watsonville City Council will consider Rene Mendez for the vacant City Manager role, following a three-month search.

The city of Watsonville could soon have a new city manager, just four months after the position was vacated by current Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker.

On Tuesday the Watsonville City Council will decide whether to appoint Rene Mendez to the position. He’d replace interim City Manager Tamara Vides, who’s been in the position since Nov. 30; Huffaker had previously held the position since 2018.

Rene Mendez
Rene Mendez, current city manager for the Gonzales community, is up for Watsonville’s open role. City Council will vote on his appointment during their regularly scheduled meeting on April 12.
(Courtesy of City of Watsonville)

“It was extremely important for the city council to get our community involved in the hiring process, and hear what they wanted from our next city manager,” said Watsonville spokesperson Michelle Pulido.

In advance of Mendez’s nomination, city staff released a community survey to Watsonville residents and conducted several public meetings to hear from residents about their needs. The city also worked with recruitment firm Peckham & McKenny to find qualified candidates for the role beginning in January.

Mendez has worked in state, county and city government for the past three decades, most recently serving 17 years as the city manager for the community of Gonzales in Monterey County.

The Watsonville City Council will vote on Mendez’s appointment and contract approval during the regularly scheduled Council meeting on Tuesday.

Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

