Watsonville Community Hospital invites public to ceremony celebrating local ownership

Watsonville Community Hospital is set to host a celebration Monday for the community in honor of the individuals and organizations who helped purchase the hospital out of bankruptcy and bring it under local ownership.

“We are excited to host a celebration to celebrate our community hospital as we start a new phase in its history as a nonprofit, community-led hospital,” hospital CEO Steven Salyer said in a release. “Everyone is welcome, and we want everyone to know that we are so grateful for their support over the last year.”

When local leaders realized the hospital was in trouble last year, they formed a nonprofit with the goal of purchasing the hospital. The Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project — made up of local organizations, Santa Cruz County and the City of Watsonville — mounted a campaign to raise more than $60 million needed to purchase it. In the meantime, state Sen. John Laird and Assemblymember Robert Rivas moved legislation at historic speed to create the Pajaro Valley Health Care District — the new owners of the hospital.

On Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, the hospital is inviting the public to celebrate and attend a program that includes speakers Laird, Rivas, Watsonville City Manager Rene Mendez and members of the Pajaro Valley Health Care District.

The speakers will talk about how the community collaborated to save the hospital and how the hospital is working toward improved financial footing.

Ceremony info: The event will be outdoors from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson St. in Watsonville.