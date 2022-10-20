Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Watsonville

Lookout Update: Pressure mounts on pesticides near schools — especially those on Pajaro Valley outskirts

Retired teacher Woody Hanek speaks as farmworkers and their children look on during a September gathering in Wat
Retired teacher Woody Hanek speaks as farmworkers and their children look on during a September gathering in Watsonville.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The Watsonville City Council has put further action on pesticides on its upcoming agenda, even as concerned local groups are taking action against Monterey County’s agricultural commission.

Share

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

An update on the use of pesticides in the Pajaro Valley

As the planting season continues to bring pesticide warnings to schools and neighborhoods of the Pajaro Valley, a growing movement by community advocacy groups to curb the use of those dangerous chemicals around schools is simmering.

Since Lookout reported on efforts by the Campaign for Organic and Regenerative Agriculture (CORA) to convince growers for berry giant Driscoll’s to go organic around school zones, two significant actions were taken last week.

First, the Watsonville City Council heard presentations from Santa Cruz County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo and the leaders of CORA — followed by emotional testimony from a number of farmworker families who believe their children’s cancer, cognitive disorders and deformities have been caused by pesticide exposure. It was an informational item only, but the council has moved to put further action on an upcoming agenda.

Several days later, a coalition of concerned community groups sent a legal request to the Monterey County agricultural commissioner, alleging mishandling of restricted materials permits within a one-mile perimeter of Ohlone Elementary, Pajaro Middle and Hall District Elementary schools. The group has requested to review the documentation for permits that were granted, claiming there was “improper environmental review.”

All three schools are part of the Pajaro Valley Unified School District, located in Santa Cruz County just over the Monterey County border, and surrounded by fields where the most toxic fumigants are used for conventional farming — including the long-controversial 1,3-dichloropropene, which has been banned multiple times and is once again facing scrutiny.

While the city council action could lead to a symbolic gesture by the city — perhaps a resolution declaring that growers should farm organically around schools — the second has legal implications and includes some harsh accusations against the oversight of Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales’ office.

Beyond what the coalition calls “improper review” of “highly toxic fumigants 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D) and chloropicrin,” a 50-page document sent by Earth Justice, the legal consortium representing the group, calls out a decade’s worth of air quality reports from Ohlone Elementary that show levels of the restricted fumigant 1,3-D exceeding what is known as “safe harbor” levels.

Gonzales, who is set to retire in December, has until later this week to respond to the filing. His office didn’t respond to an inquiry from Lookout about the group’s request for review.

Here’s the legal briefing filed by the coalition.

WatsonvilleLatest NewsK-12 EducationHealth & WellnessLocal BusinessInstagram
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.